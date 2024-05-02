Ukraine is on an “irreversible path” to NATO - Secretary General Stoltenberg is in Kyiv

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg visited Kyiv on April 29 for talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the state of the war and the future of NATO’s support to Ukraine, according to a report by NATO press office.

The Secretary General praised President Zelenskyy’s leadership and the bravery of the Ukrainian forces and people, but acknowledged that “leadership and bravery alone cannot repel the Russian forces; you also need arms and ammunition.” He recognized that serious delays in support have translated to serious consequences on the battlefield.

"But it is not too late for Ukraine to prevail. More support is on the way," he said.

Secretary General Stoltenberg welcomed the major new package from the United States, providing over 60 billion dollars’ worth of aid, as well as new commitments by the UK, Germany, and the Netherlands, the report adds.

On membership, Stoltenberg said: "Ukraine’s rightful place is in NATO. Ukraine will become a member of NATO. The work we are undertaking now puts you on an irreversible path towards NATO membership, so that when the time is right, Ukraine can become a NATO member straightaway."