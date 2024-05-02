Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 29-04-24

YEREVAN, 29 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 29 April, USD exchange rate down by 0.27 drams to 387.81 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.67 drams to 415.62 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.05 drams to 4.17 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.32 drams to 485.89 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 284.10 drams to 29214.66 drams. Silver price up by 3.01 drams to 344.44 drams.