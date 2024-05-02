Blinken, Turkish FM meet in Riyadh amid Gaza efforts

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Monday met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry.

"Fidan and Blinken met on the margins of the meeting of the Contact Group on Gaza, being held on the sidelines of the two-day World Economic Forum," the ministry said on X.