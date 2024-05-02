Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   2 May 2024

Azerbaijan informs about the injury of a serviceman as a result of a mine explosion

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. The Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan informed about the injury of an Azerbaijani serviceman as a result of a mine explosion. Azerbaijani mass media report that the incident took place on the border with Armenia.








