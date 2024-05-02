Azerbaijan informs about the injury of a serviceman as a result of a mine explosion
YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. The Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan informed about the injury of an Azerbaijani serviceman as a result of a mine explosion. Azerbaijani mass media report that the incident took place on the border with Armenia.
- 00:10 Armenia should ensure its security based on legitimacy - PM
- 05.01-23:10 Clear agreement established on sequence of border delimitation steps -Pashinyan
- 05.01-22:19 Greece welcomes border delimitation agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan
- 05.01-19:37 Armenian Defense Ministry refutes rumors about handover of two positions in Koti
- 05.01-17:26 Armenian Defense Ministry medical battalion participates in ''Vigorous Warrior 2024'' multinational military exercise
- 05.01-16:59 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 01-05-24
- 05.01-16:57 Asian Stocks down - 01-05-24
- 05.01-11:26 The State Department announced Blinken's participation in the settlement process between Yerevan and Baku
- 05.01-11:24 There are closed roads in Armenia
- 05.01-11:17 European Stocks down - 30-04-24
- 05.01-11:16 US stocks down - 30-04-24
- 05.01-11:14 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 30-04-24
- 05.01-11:13 Oil Prices Down - 30-04-24
- 05.01-10:35 Prime Minister’s Labor Day address
- 05.01-09:53 In the FIDE classification table, Armenia has 8 representatives
- 05.01-09:29 Bayern Munich and Real Madrid couldn't determine a winner - CL
- 04.30-21:11 Ukraine withdraws from another agreement and two CIS protocols
- 04.30-19:38 IAEA chief Grossi to visit Iran
- 04.30-19:27 Foreign Minister of Armenia, Director-General of the European Commission discuss Armenia-EU partnership agenda issues
- 04.30-18:49 Yerevan ready to contribute to the cessation of military operations in the Gaza Strip
- 04.30-18:35 Ruben Rubinyan, Gert Jan Koopman discuss steps aimed at strengthening the Armenia-EU relations
- 04.30-18:34 We don’t want to be a part of a mechanism that does not work -Armenian Foreign Minister on CSTO membership
- 04.30-18:27 There is a real momentum for the establishment of lasting peace - Armenian Foreign Minister's interview to Al-Jazeera
- 04.30-17:19 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 30-04-24
- 04.30-17:17 Asian Stocks - 30-04-24
18:45, 04.25.2024
2384 views Alen Simonyan, Head of France-Armenia Friendship Group discuss Armenia-EU visa liberalisation process
15:28, 04.26.2024
2168 views Armenia and Italy discuss military cooperation
16:33, 04.29.2024
2163 views Blinken, Turkish FM meet in Riyadh amid Gaza efforts
18:19, 04.26.2024
1977 views 28 border posts installed on Armenia-Azerbaijan border
18:08, 04.25.2024
1946 views 20 border posts installed on Armenia-Azerbaijan border