Planned Biden-Erdogan meeting at White House postponed

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan postponed a House meeting with President Joe Biden, a source familiar with the situation and a Turkish official said on Friday of a visit that haWhited been tentatively planned for May 9, reports Reuters.



A new date will soon be set due to a change in Erdogan's schedule, the Turkish official said, requesting anonymity.

The source familiar with the matter, speaking on condition of anonymity, said it was unclear what prompted the postponement, reports Reuters.