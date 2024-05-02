Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   2 May 2024

Armenia received the Azerbaijani side proposals regarding the draft peace treaty

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS.  Armenia has received Azerbaijan's proposals regarding the peace treaty draft, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Ani Badalyan said on Friday.

"Armenia has received the proposals of the Azerbaijani side regarding the draft of the peace treaty: the 9th edition of the text," Badalyan said.








