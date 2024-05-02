Armenia received the Azerbaijani side proposals regarding the draft peace treaty
YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has received Azerbaijan's proposals regarding the peace treaty draft, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Ani Badalyan said on Friday.
"Armenia has received the proposals of the Azerbaijani side regarding the draft of the peace treaty: the 9th edition of the text," Badalyan said.
