28 border posts installed on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. Based on geodetic measurements on the border between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, as of April 26, 2024, 28 border posts have been installed within the coordinates adjustment works, which is about 35 percent of the planned works, the Armenian Government said.

The work of the expert groups of the two countries continues.








