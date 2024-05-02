Armenia and Italy discuss military cooperation

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. A delegation led by the Deputy Minister of Defence of the Republic of Armenia, Karen Brutyan, was on a working visit to the Republic of Italy from April 23 to 25.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Defence of Armenia, during the visit, the delegation had meetings with officials, including the Secretary General of Defence-National Armaments Director of the Ministry of Defence, Luciano Portolano, the Undersecretary of State for Defence, Matteo Perego di Cremnago, and the President of AIAD of the Italian Republic, Giuseppe Cossiga, along with representatives of military-industrial companies.

The discussions during the meetings focused on the Armenia-Italy military, military-technical, and military-technological cooperation. Several agreements were reached as a result of the discussions.