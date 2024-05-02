The Chancellor of Germany rated highly the chances of settling the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz has stated that the prospects for peacefully resolving the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia are better than ever. Scholz made these remarks at a joint press conference with the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

"It is good that the leaders of both countries are in dialogue. I expect both sides to demonstrate the necessary constructiveness," he said.

"Of course, first of all, we discussed the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan and we agree that this conflict should be resolved peacefully. The chances are higher than ever," he added.

Scholz notes that he believes Armenia and Azerbaijan will sign a peace agreement this year.