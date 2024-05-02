Armenia's EU membership stems from EU interests itself: Member of Bundestag

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the European Union Committee of the German Bundestag, Toni Hofreiter, stated that the membership of a number of countries in the European Union is also in the interests of the Union's security policy, the Greens in the Bundestag said in a post on X.

"Becoming members of the European Union stems not only from the interests of Ukraine, the Balkan countries, Georgia, Armenia, and the Republic of Moldova, but also from the interests of our own security policy," he said.