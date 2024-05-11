Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 25-04-24

YEREVAN, 25 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 25 April, USD exchange rate down by 1.44 drams to 388.60 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.10 drams to 416.73 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.04 drams to 4.22 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 4.24 drams to 485.98 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 291.76 drams to 28988.69 drams. Silver price down by 8.97 drams to 338.83 drams.