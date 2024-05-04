We have always perceived the Armenian Genocide as our pain and sorrow - stated Zakharova

MOSCOW, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. Maria Zakharova, the Spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, mentioned during the weekly briefing that the Russian Federation was among the first that officially recognized the Armenian Genocide.

"That mourning day has historical, spiritual and moral-political significance for our ally Armenia, our friendly people and millions of Armenians living in Russia. We have always perceived that tragedy as our pain and sorrow," said Maria Zakharova.