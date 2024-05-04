The border is fixed not only by Armenia, but also by Azerbaijan, says Speaker of Parliament

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. As a result of the delimitation process in Tavush region, Armenia and Azerbaijan will fix the state border, Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan has said.

According to him, border guards will be stationed in the delimitated areas.

"I have great hope that we will continue to delimitate our entire border in this way," said the NA Speaker.

Simonyan mentioned that this whole process is the beginning of the adjustment of the border between the two countries.

"I am very pleased that we have reached this point; we are already installing posts and marking the border. This border is not only fixed for the Armenian side but also for the Azerbaijani side. Is establishing a border a unilateral concession? Is the recognition of Armenian border by a potential aggressor a one-sided concession? Is it? No," said Simonyan, emphasizing that this action now enhances the protection of the area.

Commenting on the statement of the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, that 10-12 kilometers near the state border can already be considered delimitated, Simonyan noted that this means that Azerbaijan has no territorial claims to Armenia in the area of ​​10-12 kilometers.