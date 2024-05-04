MEP Dzhambazki calls a ‘disgrace’ Turkey’s denial of the Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Bulgarian politician, member of the European Parliament Angel Dzhambazki considers it a disgrace that Turkey has not yet recognized the Armenian Genocide.

“Today we remember the victims of the Armenian Genocide - the event which aimed at the systematic destruction of the Armenian people and identity in the Ottoman Empire. Turkey has not yet recognized the genocide. This is a disgrace, but we remember and will never forget or forgive, - Dzhambazki wrote on X.