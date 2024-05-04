Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   4 May 2024

MEP Dzhambazki calls a ‘disgrace’ Turkey’s denial of the Armenian Genocide

MEP Dzhambazki calls a ‘disgrace’ Turkey’s denial of the Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Bulgarian politician, member of the European Parliament Angel Dzhambazki considers it a disgrace that Turkey has not yet recognized the Armenian Genocide.

“Today we remember the victims of the Armenian Genocide - the event which aimed at the systematic destruction of the Armenian people and identity in the Ottoman Empire. Turkey has not yet recognized the genocide. This is a disgrace, but we remember and will never forget or forgive, - Dzhambazki wrote on X.








youtube

AIM banner Website Ad Banner.jpg (235 KB)

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: contact@armenpress.am