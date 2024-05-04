Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   4 May 2024

President Khachaturyan, PM Pashinyan and Speaker Simonyan visit Armenian Genocide memorial

President Khachaturyan, PM Pashinyan and Speaker Simonyan visit Armenian Genocide memorial

President Vahagn Khachaturyan and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, accompanied by Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan and other government officials, visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial on April 24 to pay tribute to the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide.

The President, Prime Minister and other officials laid flowers at the Eternal Flame.








youtube

AIM banner Website Ad Banner.jpg (235 KB)

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: contact@armenpress.am