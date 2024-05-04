President Khachaturyan, PM Pashinyan and Speaker Simonyan visit Armenian Genocide memorial
09:11, 24 April 2024
President Vahagn Khachaturyan and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, accompanied by Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan and other government officials, visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial on April 24 to pay tribute to the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide.
The President, Prime Minister and other officials laid flowers at the Eternal Flame.
