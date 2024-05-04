Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   4 May 2024

Security Council Secretary will not attend security forum in St. Petersburg

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS.  The Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Armenia Armen Grigoryan will not take part in the 12th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues, which is scheduled to take place in St. Petersburg on April 23-25, Grigoryan’s office said.








