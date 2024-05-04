Baku agrees to meeting of foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Kazakhstan

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. Baku has agreed to a meeting between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Kazakhstan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has said.

"Kazakhstan has proposed to hold the meeting of the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in their country. We have agreed and reached an understanding that if Armenia also gives its consent, the meeting will be held in Kazakhstan,’’ Tass quoted Aliyev, as saying at an international forum held in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku.