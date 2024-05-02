Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s titles and achievements

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. The former captain of the national football team of Armenia Henrikh Mkhitaryan became the champion of Italy for the first time in his career.

"Armenpress" is presenting to its readers all the titles that Henrikh Mkhitaryan has won throughout his career.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan won the Armenian Cup once, the Armenian Super Cup three times, and became the Armenian champion five times with FC Pyunik Yerevan.

In Ukraine, Henrikh Mkhitaryan won one Ukrainian Super Cup, three Ukrainian Cups, and three Ukrainian championships with Shakhtar Donetsk, totaling seven titles.

He won the German Super Cup twice with Borussia Dortmund.

The Armenian midfielder won the English League Cup once, the English Super Cup once, and the Europa League once with Manchester United.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan won the Conference League once with AS Roma. With the Italian "Inter", Mkhitaryan became the winner of the Italian Cup, won the Super Cup twice and became the champion of the 2023/24 season.