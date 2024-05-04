Ambassador Lilit Makunts meets with participants of Rumsfeld Fellowship Program

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. Lilit Makunts, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the US met with the participants of Rumsfeld Fellowship Program.

According to a statement by the Embassy of Armenia to the US, during the discussion with Ambassador Makunts, the current challenges in the South Caucasus region, the security situation of Armenia, the peace agenda, as well as Armenia-US bilateral relations were discussed.

The 6-week Fellowship Program, with participants from Central Asia, the South Caucasus regions and other countries, consists of a series of high-level meetings with top policy-makers, journalists, academics, military personnel, business leaders, non-governmental organizations and regional experts through which Fellows are exposed to inside perspectives on how the public and private sectors work in the US.

Within the framework of the program the fellows have the opportunity to visit embassies, and get acquainted with the bilateral relations of the participating countries and the United States.