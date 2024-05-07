Iran's president Raisi embarks on an official visit to Pakistan

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad on Monday morning at the start of an official two-day visit to the southeastern neighbor of the Islamic Republic, IRNA reports.

Raisi is the first high-ranking official who visits Pakistan since the formation of a new government there in February.

President Raisi will have a meeting with the Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as well as President Asif Ali Zardari. The Iranian president is also set to visit the cities of Lahore and Karachi, which are respectively the cultural and economic hub of Pakistan.

During his two-day stay, Iranian and Pakistani officials are set to sign several cooperation documents in trade and health as well as economic, security, judicial and agricultural fields.

According to IRNA, the two countries have a firm background for friendly political ties. Tehran and Islamabad enjoy trade ties as well, which topped $2.5 billion in value last year. The two sides have expressed their determination to double the figure.