Declaring Shushi as the Youth Capital of OIC is falsification of history by Azerbaijan – Geghard SAF

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. Declaring Shushi as the Youth Capital of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is another example of the falsification of Shushi's Armenian identity by Azerbaijan, Geghard Scientific and Analytical Foundation said in a statement.

“Azerbaijan's declaration of the occupied city of Shushi as the Youth Capital of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in 2024 is another example of the falsification of Shushi's Armenian identity and Baku's hypocritical religious policies. Azerbaijan claims that one of their main objectives is to unite youth from around the world and provide an opportunity for young people from different countries to learn about the history and culture of Shushi.

“Through such events, Azerbaijan attempts to legitimize its occupation of Artsakh and the ethnic cleansing of Artsakh Armenians. By erasing the Armenian Christian heritage in Shushi, Baku seeks to present Shushi to the international community as an Azerbaijani city. It is ironic that Azerbaijan, despite its repression of Azerbaijani Muslims at the state level, has declared Shushi the Youth Capital of the OIC. Azerbaijan is notorious for violating the rights of Muslims and religious minorities, with hundreds of believers imprisoned in the country.

“In Azerbaijan, mosques have often been closed or neglected, the call to prayer is forbidden from being broadcast through loudspeakers, religious posters are banned, and wearing hijab in schools is prohibited. The clergy's right to receive education is also restricted. Moreover, Azerbaijan, a member of the OIC, openly supports Israel's military operations against Gaza.

“Therefore, declaring Shushi the Youth Capital of the OIC appears to be another attempt by Azerbaijan to distort history, destroy Armenian cultural heritage, and azerbaijanize Shushi,” the statement reads.