4.5-magnitude earthquake hits Turkey

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS.  A 4.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Aegean Sea near Izmir province, Türkiye on Wednesday, according to the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 6.97 kilometers.








