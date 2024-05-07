Situation normal after explosions in Iran – Press TV

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. The situation is normal in Iran after explosions were heard near the central Iranian city of Isfahan and Tabriz in the country's northwest, Press TV reports.

Video shows the moment Iran's air defense shot down several mini quadcopters near Isfahan. pic.twitter.com/93dwwtAzPz — Press TV (@PressTV) April 19, 2024

Officials said important facilities in the Isfahan province, especially nuclear facilities, are completely safe and no accidents have been reported.

"The sound was related to Isfahan's air defense systems firing at suspicious objects and we have not had any damage or accident," Press TV reports citing Brigadier Siavash Mihandoust, senior Army commander in Isfahan province.

The Iran Airports and Air Navigation Company said normal operations have resumed for flights at Iranian airports including Imam Khomeini International Airport and Mehrabad International Airport in Tehran after temporary delays.

According to other Iranian state media, the armed forces intercepted 3 drones above Isfahan and no missile attacks were reported.

Earlier a US official told ABC News that Israel, early Friday morning local time, launched missiles in a retaliatory strike against Iran. The missile launches follow Iran's attack on April 13, where the country sent a volley of more than 300 uncrewed drones and missiles toward targets throughout the country, Israeli military officials previously said. All but a few were intercepted by Israel and its allies, including the United States, officials said.

Iran carried out the attack in response to a strike on its consulate building in Damascus which killed 13 people, including senior Iranian generals.