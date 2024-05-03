Prime Minister receives the delegation of the German Fichtner company

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the Executive Director of the German Fichtner company operating in the energy sector, Martin Stickel, and the company's representatives. Viktor Richter, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Germany to Armenia, also participated in the meeting, the PM's office said.

The Prime Minister welcomed the visit of the delegation of the German company to Armenia as a result of the meeting held in Munich in February of this year and emphasized the development of the renewable energy sector in our country.

Issues related to further cooperation between the Armenian government and Fichtner company were discussed.

It was agreed to continue discussions with the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, as well as the Ministry of Economy, for coordinating future activities.