PM Pashinyan, French Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group address regional issues

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the Head of the Department for Continental Europe of the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic, the French Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Brice Roquefeuil.

The parties discussed agenda issues related to the consistent development of Armenia-France cooperation, as well as the steps being taken towards the implementation of joint programs in the economy, infrastructure development, humanitarian spheres, the PM's office said.

The interlocutors discussed issues of regional significance, including the process of normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, the steps taken by the Armenian government to solve the humanitarian problems of people forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh. Thoughts were exchanged regarding the Armenia’s "Crossroads of Peace" project.

According to the source, the agenda of the discussion also included Armenia-European Union cooperation.