Joint Russian-Turkish monitoring center in Nagorno-Karbakh to stop its activity

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS.  The activity of the Russian-Turkish joint monitoring center in Nagorno-Karabakh will be stopped, Turkish National Defense Ministry spokesperson Zeki Akturk has announced on Thursday.
The Russian-Turkish monitoring center in Aghdam began its operations in January 2021. The agreement to establish the center was reached after the 44-day Artsakh War.







