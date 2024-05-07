Joint Russian-Turkish monitoring center in Nagorno-Karbakh to stop its activity
15:10, 18 April 2024
YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. The activity of the Russian-Turkish joint monitoring center in Nagorno-Karabakh will be stopped, Turkish National Defense Ministry spokesperson Zeki Akturk has announced on Thursday.
The Russian-Turkish monitoring center in Aghdam began its operations in January 2021. The agreement to establish the center was reached after the 44-day Artsakh War.
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | باللغة العربية | AMP Version
- 10:08 India's PM Modi casts his vote in world's largest elections
- 09:47 European Stocks - 06-05-24
- 09:46 US stocks up - 06-05-24
- 09:42 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 06-05-24
- 09:40 Oil Prices Down - 06-05-24
- 05.06-21:43 Hamas accepts Qatari-Egyptian proposal for Gaza ceasefire
- 05.06-19:40 President Khachaturyan to be on a working visit to USA
- 05.06-19:27 SEE Holding & The Sustainable City Join 2024 AIM Congress as Sustainability Partners
- 05.06-19:10 Russia's Putin to hold bilateral meeting with Pashinyan on May 8- Kremlin representative
- 05.06-18:33 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 06-05-24
- 05.06-18:31 Asian Stocks up - 06-05-24
- 05.06-18:08 Armenia, Azerbaijan install 40 border markers
- 05.06-17:16 Foreign Minister Mirzoyan expresses confidence for progress of Armenia-EU projects during Hungarian presidency
- 05.06-16:40 Ararat Mirzoyan reaffirms Armenia's dedication to peace in the South Caucasus
- 05.06-16:35 Armenia, Hungary mutually agreed to open embassies
- 05.06-13:48 Armenia and Hungary sign an agreement and a cooperation program
- 05.06-12:18 I think the right thing is to participate - Armenia's Parliament Speaker on Prime Minister's attendance at EEU Session
- 05.06-12:17 PM Nikol Pashinyan to hold a press conference
- 05.06-12:13 Armenian and Hungarian foreign ministers’ enlarged meeting underway in Budapest
- 05.06-12:09 The peace treaty is based on international norms: Alen Simonyan's reaction to Aliyev's statement
- 05.06-11:55 Pashinyan will not attend Putin's inauguration
- 05.06-11:43 Foreign Minister Mirzoyan’s official visit to Budapest kicks off
- 05.06-11:10 U.S. House Democratic leader considers likely sending troops to Ukraine
- 05.06-11:07 Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers to meet in Almaty on May 10
- 05.06-10:42 Israeli army tells Palestinians to evacuate parts of Rafah ahead of an expected assault
11:10, 05.06.2024
2710 views U.S. House Democratic leader considers likely sending troops to Ukraine
00:10, 05.02.2024
2230 views Armenia should ensure its security based on legitimacy - PM
18:34, 04.30.2024
2220 views We don’t want to be a part of a mechanism that does not work -Armenian Foreign Minister on CSTO membership
11:26, 05.01.2024
2025 views The State Department announced Blinken's participation in the settlement process between Yerevan and Baku
19:27, 05.06.2024
1923 views SEE Holding & The Sustainable City Join 2024 AIM Congress as Sustainability Partners