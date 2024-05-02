Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   2 May 2024

Bayern, Real Madrid Reach Champions League Semi-Finals

Bayern, Real Madrid Reach Champions League Semi-Finals

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. The teams for the Champions League semi-finals have been finalized.

Bayern had a sensational 1:0 victory against Arsenal in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals. Kimmich scored the only goal. The first match between the teams ended in a 2:2 draw, and the Bayern is in the Champions League semi-finals. 

The other fixture on Bayern’s side of the bracket saw Manchester City and Real Madrid. In the second leg, another 1:1 draw after 120 minutes at the Etihad Stadium meant the game came down to penalties, where Real Madrid emerged victorious with a score of 4:3.

That also means that Paris Saint-Germain will face Dortmund, and Bayern Munich will face Real Madrid in the semi-finals.








youtube

AIM banner Website Ad Banner.jpg (235 KB)

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: contact@armenpress.am