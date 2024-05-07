Foreign Agents Law not consistent with Georgia’s EU aspiration, warns European Council President

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, stated that the "Foreign Agents Law" introduced by the ruling Georgian Dream party "is not consistent with Georgia's EU aspiration and its accession trajectory."



"The Georgian people have chosen the European path and in response, the European Council granted Georgia the candidate status last December.



Let me be clear: the draft Law on Transparency of Foreign Influence is not consistent with Georgia’s EU aspiration and its accession trajectory and will bring Georgia further away from the EU and not closer," the European Council President said in a post on X.