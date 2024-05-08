TUMO center to open in Amsterdam

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. The TUMO Center for Creative Technologies announces the upcoming launch of the first TUMO Center in the Netherlands, set to open its doors in early 2025 in Amsterdam. The center will accommodate up to 1,000 students, with plans to establish two additional TUMO boxes in the near future, providing opportunities for several hundred more young people to access innovative education.



The official opening of the project took place on April 16, during a meeting attended by TUMO’s Chief Development Officer Pegor Papazian, Amsterdam’s Deputy Mayor Alexander Scholtes, and other partners in attendance. TUMO Amsterdam will be realized through a public-private partnership involving the City Hall and Public Library of Amsterdam, along with TomTom, Adyen, Just Eat Takeaway.com, and Miro.



Located in the Amsterdam-Zuidoost area, the center will be integrated into the OBA Next innovation lab and later into the Amsterdam Library of the Future. Amsterdam's youth will have the opportunity to engage in eight learning areas, with five already selected (game development, programming, robotics, drawing, and music), while the remaining three will be determined through an open vote by prospective students and their parents.



TUMO Amsterdam marks the 10th international TUMO center, expanding beyond its roots in Armenia to cities including Paris, Lyon, Berlin, Mannheim, Zurich, Coimbra, Kyiv, Tirana, and Beirut.