Armenian PM sends congratulatory message to President of Syria

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to President of the Syrian Arab Republic, Bashar al-Assad, on the occasion of Independence Day.

The message runs as follows,

"I send my warm congratulations to you and the friendly people of Syria on the occasion of the national holiday of the Syrian Arab Republic, Independence Day.

Armenia deeply values friendly relations with Syria based on friendship, trust, and mutual respect, which are a solid basis for developing mutually beneficial and effective cooperation on both bilateral and multilateral platforms.

I sincerely hope that in these difficult days, when the peaceful coexistence and harmonious interaction of states and nations are seriously threatened, the centuries-old Armenian-Syrian friendly relations will continue to serve as an example of mutual trust and constructiveness in the field of international relations.

Taking this opportunity, I wish you good health and happiness, peaceful and prosperous life to the friendly people of Syria."