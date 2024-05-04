Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   4 May 2024

Azerbaijani media reports commencement of the withdrawal process of Russian peacekeepers from Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani media, particularly the APA agency, report, that Russian peacekeepers are leaving Nagorno-Karabakh.

The agency reports that Russian peacekeepers have withdrawn personnel and military equipment from Dadivank, thus initiating the process of withdrawing Russian peacekeepers from Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Russian side has not commented on the topic.








