Azerbaijani media reports commencement of the withdrawal process of Russian peacekeepers from Nagorno-Karabakh
10:37, 17 April 2024
YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani media, particularly the APA agency, report, that Russian peacekeepers are leaving Nagorno-Karabakh.
The agency reports that Russian peacekeepers have withdrawn personnel and military equipment from Dadivank, thus initiating the process of withdrawing Russian peacekeepers from Nagorno-Karabakh.
The Russian side has not commented on the topic.
