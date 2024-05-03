PM Pashinyan congratulates Yazidi community of Armenia on Malake Taus

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan addressed a congratulatory message to the Yazidi community of Armenia on their New Year - Malake Taus, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The message runs as follows:

"Dear representatives of the Yazidi community of Armenia,

I congratulate you on the occasion of the New Year – Malake Taus.

May the New Year bring success to you and your families, while unveiling new horizons of development and progress.

The Government of the Republic of Armenia is steadfast in its efforts to ensure that representatives of communities representing the national minorities of our country, including the Yazidi community, can preserve and enhance their national identity, cultural and religious expression, and access proper educational opportunities. We are committed to continuing this policy.

We also underscore the importance of equal opportunities for economic activity, benefiting individuals and contributing to the overall well-being of our state.

Dear representatives of the Yazidi community of the Republic of Armenia, I wish all of you a happy New Year and all the best."