Pasadena Armenian Coalition will hold a Commemoration of the 109th year of the Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Coalition of the city of Pasadena, California, United States, announces that on April 21, 2024, at 3:00 PM, it will hold an event (“event”) commemorating the 109th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. The event will take place at the Pasadena Armenian Genocide Memorial Monument, located in The City of Pasadena’s Memorial Park, reports Massispost.

The Event is intended to draw the public’s attention to the Armenian community’s continued demands that its perpetrator, the Republic of Turkey, properly acknowledge its crimes against their civilian, Armenian population

Event also highlights how the failure to acknowledge and punish genocide may result in its perpetuation, as demonstrated by the Republic of Azerbaijan’s recent ethnic cleansing and genocidal campaign against the majority Armenian enclave of the Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Event will begin with a solemn commemoration of the Armenian Genocide of 1915. It will be followed by the broadcast of testimonials of Armenian Genocide survivors by the day’s keynote speaker — Sedda Antekelian of the Shoah Foundation of the University of Southern California — as well as remarks from Congresswoman Judy Chu.

“We invite and encourage Armenian-Americans and the Pasadena community at large to join us in this effort and attend this important public commemoration event.” said Boghos Patatian, a member of the Pasadena Armenian Coalition.