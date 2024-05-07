Erdogan says Netanyahu to blame for Iran's attack on Israel
YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was the main one to blame for Iran's first direct attack on Israel.
"The main one responsible for the tension that gripped our hearts on the evening of April 13 is Netanyahu and his bloody administration", the Turkish leader, who regularly criticises Israel and its leadership, said in televised remarks, reports Agence France-Presse
"Those who have been silent for months about Israel's aggressive attitude immediately condemned the Iranian response," he said. "But it's Netanyahu himself who is the first who should be condemned."
He said Israel's April 1 attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus violated international law and "was the straw that broke the camel's back."