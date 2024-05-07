Erdogan says Netanyahu to blame for Iran's attack on Israel

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was the main one to blame for Iran's first direct attack on Israel.

"The main one responsible for the tension that gripped our hearts on the evening of April 13 is Netanyahu and his bloody administration", the Turkish leader, who regularly criticises Israel and its leadership, said in televised remarks, reports Agence France-Presse