Nikol Pashinyan extends congratulations to Prime Minister of Iceland

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. The Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, has extended his congratulations to Bjarni Benediktsson, the Prime Minister of Iceland, on his new position.

The congratulatory message reads as follows:

"Congratulations on your appointment as the Prime Minister of Iceland. I wish you success in fulfilling your esteemed duties. I reaffirm Armenia's sincere desire to develop mutually beneficial cooperation with Iceland across various avenues and platforms, grounded in friendship, trust, and mutual respect.

I am confident that, through our joint efforts, we will elevate our cooperation to new heights across all areas of mutual interest. I wish you good health, success, prosperity, and peace to the esteemed people of Iceland.''