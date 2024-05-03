The delegation led by Alen Simonyan is departing for Lithuania on an official visit

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. The delegation led by the Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia, Alen Simonyan, is departing for Lithuania on an official visit from April 16 to 19.

During the visit, bilateral meetings are scheduled with the President of the Republic of Lithuania, Gitanas Nausėda, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė, Speaker of the Seimas Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen, Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabrielius Landsbergis, and the Lithuania-Armenia friendship group, as announced by the National Assembly.