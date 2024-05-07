Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   7 May 2024

Italian consulate in Tehran temporarily closed

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. The Italian Embassy in Tehran has announced that its consulate will be closed to the public from April 14 until further notice, MTV Lebanon reports.

The embassy said that essential consular services for Italian citizens will continue to be provided.








