Italian consulate in Tehran temporarily closed
YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. The Italian Embassy in Tehran has announced that its consulate will be closed to the public from April 14 until further notice, MTV Lebanon reports.
The embassy said that essential consular services for Italian citizens will continue to be provided.
- 10:08 India's PM Modi casts his vote in world's largest elections
- 09:47 European Stocks - 06-05-24
- 09:46 US stocks up - 06-05-24
- 09:42 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 06-05-24
- 09:40 Oil Prices Down - 06-05-24
- 05.06-21:43 Hamas accepts Qatari-Egyptian proposal for Gaza ceasefire
- 05.06-19:40 President Khachaturyan to be on a working visit to USA
- 05.06-19:27 SEE Holding & The Sustainable City Join 2024 AIM Congress as Sustainability Partners
- 05.06-19:10 Russia's Putin to hold bilateral meeting with Pashinyan on May 8- Kremlin representative
- 05.06-18:33 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 06-05-24
- 05.06-18:31 Asian Stocks up - 06-05-24
- 05.06-18:08 Armenia, Azerbaijan install 40 border markers
- 05.06-17:16 Foreign Minister Mirzoyan expresses confidence for progress of Armenia-EU projects during Hungarian presidency
- 05.06-16:40 Ararat Mirzoyan reaffirms Armenia's dedication to peace in the South Caucasus
- 05.06-16:35 Armenia, Hungary mutually agreed to open embassies
- 05.06-13:48 Armenia and Hungary sign an agreement and a cooperation program
- 05.06-12:18 I think the right thing is to participate - Armenia's Parliament Speaker on Prime Minister's attendance at EEU Session
- 05.06-12:17 PM Nikol Pashinyan to hold a press conference
- 05.06-12:13 Armenian and Hungarian foreign ministers’ enlarged meeting underway in Budapest
- 05.06-12:09 The peace treaty is based on international norms: Alen Simonyan's reaction to Aliyev's statement
- 05.06-11:55 Pashinyan will not attend Putin's inauguration
- 05.06-11:43 Foreign Minister Mirzoyan’s official visit to Budapest kicks off
- 05.06-11:10 U.S. House Democratic leader considers likely sending troops to Ukraine
- 05.06-11:07 Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers to meet in Almaty on May 10
- 05.06-10:42 Israeli army tells Palestinians to evacuate parts of Rafah ahead of an expected assault
11:10, 05.06.2024
2710 views U.S. House Democratic leader considers likely sending troops to Ukraine
00:10, 05.02.2024
2230 views Armenia should ensure its security based on legitimacy - PM
18:34, 04.30.2024
2220 views We don’t want to be a part of a mechanism that does not work -Armenian Foreign Minister on CSTO membership
11:26, 05.01.2024
2025 views The State Department announced Blinken's participation in the settlement process between Yerevan and Baku
19:27, 05.06.2024
1923 views SEE Holding & The Sustainable City Join 2024 AIM Congress as Sustainability Partners