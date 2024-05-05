Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   5 May 2024

Lee Hsien Loong to step down as Singapore prime minister in May

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will step down on May 15 and hand over the power to Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, the Prime Minister’s Office said on Monday.

Lee Hsien Loong will formally advise the President to appoint Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong to succeed him. DPM Wong has the unanimous support of the PAP MPs.

The new Prime Minister will be sworn in on 15 May 2024 at the Istana.








