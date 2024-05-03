Prime Minister observes the railway infrastructures leading to the Academic City

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan made a railway tour from Yerevan "Sasuntsi Davit" station to observe the railway infrastructures leading to the Academic City section and the possibilities of developing them.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by the heads of the relevant government departments, Yerevan Mayor, representatives of the gmp International GmbH Architects and Engineers company designing the master plan of the Academic City and members of the architectural group, the PM's office said.

According to the source, the Prime Minister stopped at "Spandaryan" and "Almast" stations, where the possibilities of establishing the future road network were discussed with the participants of the tour. The development of the road network leading to the Academy from different directions and the implementation of relevant works in that direction were highlighted.