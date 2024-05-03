Prime Minister of Armenia receives the Minister of Justice of Georgia

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. The Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received the Minister of Justice of Georgia Rati Bregadze. Nikol Pashinyan emphasized the ongoing development of cooperation between Armenia and Georgia across various sectors, including the field of justice, the PM’s office said in a readout.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction with the high-level cooperation with Georgia, which is also facilitated by reciprocal visits. Nikol Pashinyan also highlighted the exchange of experiences aimed at the effective implementation of reforms within the justice sector.

The Minister of Justice of Georgia emphasized the close cooperation with Armenian partners and expressed confidence that this visit will provide a new impetus to the strengthening and expansion of bilateral relations. Rati Bregadze, for his part, emphasized the importance of the signed document on Armenia-Georgia strategic partnership. The interlocutors engaged in discussions regarding the fight against corruption, reforms within the justice sector, and other related matters.