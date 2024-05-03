PM Pashinyan, German Chancellor Scholz discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Issues related to Armenia-Germany cooperation, further development of Armenia-EU relations were discussed, the Prime Minister's office said in a readout.

Reference was made to the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process. Prime Minister Pashinyan noted that Armenia is ready to go to solutions based on the principles agreed on October 6, 2022 in Prague, May 14 and July 15, 2023 in Brussels, as well as October 5, 2023 in Granada. Nikol Pashinyan considered any attempt to distort these principles unacceptable.

Prime Minister Pashinyan thanked Chancellor Scholz for supporting democratic reforms in Armenia, the development of Armenia-Germany, Armenia-EU relations.