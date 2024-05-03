Prime Minister receives the delegation headed by the President of the Departmental Council of Bouches-du-Rhône

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the delegation led by Martine Vassal, President of the Departmental Council of Bouches-du-Rhône of France.

The Prime Minister welcomed the visit of the French delegation to Armenia and highly valued Mrs. Vassal's contribution to the consistent development of Armenia-France relations. Nikol Pashinyan noted that currently there is a new spirit and level of cooperation between the two countries, and the regions of France that maintain strong ties with the regions of Armenia also contribute to this. At the same time, the Prime Minister attached particular importance to the development and strengthening of bilateral economic cooperation and in that context emphasized the need for close cooperation between governments and local self-government bodies, the PM's office said in a readout.

According to the source, Martine Vassal referred to the cooperation with Armenia in the economic, healthcare, social and humanitarian spheres, as well as the opportunities and steps for their expansion. In particular, the President of the Departmental Council of Bouches-du-Rhône informed that today representatives of 30 companies operating in various fields will arrive in Armenia from France, who will discuss with Armenian partners the possibilities of implementing investment programs and expanding trade and economic ties. It was also mentioned that "Tumo" Center for Creative Technologies will be opened in Marseille in the near future.

It is noted that the interlocutors also emphasized the cooperation between the cities of Armenia and France, the promotion of mutual tourist visits.

Reference was made to the humanitarian problems of people forcibly displaced from Nagorno Karabakh and the steps to solve them. In this regard, the implementation of support programs by international partners was highlighted.