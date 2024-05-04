USAID plans to allocate about 8.5 million dollars for forcibly displaced people from Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. The US Agency for International Development (USAID) plans to allocate about $8.5 million to address the housing needs and provide psychosocial support for forcibly displaced persons and refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh, Erin McKee, the Assistant Administrator for Europe and Eurasia at the United States Agency for International Development said during a press conference.

"We have gathered here to reaffirm our efforts in supporting a democratic and prosperous Armenia, as well as our ongoing commitment to democracy, economic stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity in Armenia. The US Secretary of State announced this morning the allocation of over $65 million for significant new support to advance democracy, energy independence, food security, and economic integration. We are pleased to continue collaborating with the government of Armenia to strengthen these hard-won achievements," said McKee.

