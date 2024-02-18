Arsen Harutyunyan declared four-time European champion

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Freestyle Wrestling Team's Arsen Harutyunyan has been declared a four-time European champion after defeating his Turkish opponent at the European Freestyle Wrestling Championships held in Bucharest.

In the final of the 57 kg category, Harutyunyan wrestled against Turkey's Muhammet Karavus and won with a score of 10-0 in just one minute.