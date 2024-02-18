Prime Minister meets with the President of the National Democracy Support Fund

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with Damon Wilson, President of the National Endowment for Democracy, the PM's office said in a readout.

It is noted that the interlocutors discussed the reforms implemented in the field of democracy in Armenia, the promotion of the ambitious agenda of the Armenian government, steps to fight corruption, freedom of speech and press.

According to the source, Damon Wilson emphasized Armenia's progress in the above-mentioned areas in recent years, expressing his willingness to further support the programs of the Armenian government.

Further close cooperation between the Armenian government and the National Endowment for Democracy was emphasized.