Pashinyan-Scholz-Aliyev tripartite meeting launched in Munich

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS.  The Pashinyan-Scholz-Aliyev tripartite meeting has started within the framework of the Munich Security Conference.

On the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Pashinyan has already had bilateral meetings with Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.








