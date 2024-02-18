Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   18 February 2024

Nikol Pashinyan meets US Secretary of State Blinken

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS.  Within the framework of the Munich Security Conference, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The Armenian Government has published a video of the meeting.








youtube

