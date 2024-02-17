LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 16-02-24
LONDON, FEBUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 16 February:
The price of aluminum up by 0.27% to $ 2232.00, copper price up by 1.88% to $ 8410.00, lead price up by 0.44% to $ 2055.00, nickel price up by 0.45% to $ 16450.00, tin price up by 1.62% to $ 27105.00, zinc price up by 0.94% to $ 2370.00, molybdenum price stood at $ 46750.00 , cobalt price stood at $ 28550.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
