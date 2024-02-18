Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   18 February 2024

Gymnast Artur Davtyan reaches World Cup finals

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS.  Armenian gymnast, bronze medalist of the Tokyo Olympics Artur Davtyan, has advanced the finals of the World Cup.

Artur Davtyan scored 15,000 points during the qualifying round in the vault event of the World Cup held in Cairo, Egypt. The Armenian gymnast advanced to the Cup finals.








