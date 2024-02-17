Prime Minister of Armenia and the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office meet in Munich

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta Ian Borg within the framework of the Munich Security Conference, the PM's office said.

Nikol Pashinyan and Ian Borg exchanged thoughts on the developments taking place in the South Caucasus. The Prime Minister referred to the principles of the Armenian side in the process of normalizing relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

At the same time, the effective use of the tools of the organization in accordance with the OSCE mandate to contribute to regional stability and security was emphasized.

Issues related to multi-sectoral cooperation and further development of ties between Armenia and Malta were discussed. The organization of bilateral high-level reciprocal visits was emphasized.